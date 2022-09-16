Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at 10 pm ET on TNT.

The latest edition of AEW’s Friday night show comes our way on tape from MVP Arena in Albany, New York (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and choose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Tonight’s episode features Samoa Joe defending the ROH TV title against Josh Woods in the main event match.

Elsewhere on the card we’ll see Darby Allin vs. Matt Hardy, Willow Nightingale vs. Penelope Ford, Ethan Page vs. Danhausen, and more!

Come right back here at 10 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR SEPT. 16