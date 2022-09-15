That scumbag MJF is getting married

AEW wrestler MJF is a vile human being with few, if any, redeeming qualities as a person. Even his own parents agree that he sucks and is the worst. It’s hard to find anything to like about this slimeball.

But even a scumbag like MJF deserves a chance at happiness in this world. As it turns out, there’s at least one person out there besides Happy Corbin who absolutely loves this guy, and her name is Naomi Rosenblum.

MJF and Naomi both announced their engagement on Instagram this evening:

That’s genuinely great news. But this is MJF we’re talking about, so of course he took a break from ripping Sheamus apart on Twitter to demonstrate that getting married won’t soften him up one bit:

Ladies panicking on my TL don’t worry.



Just cuz there’s a goalie doesn’t mean you can’t score.



Strive for greatness. #Saltoftheearth https://t.co/M4v2qPY9TF — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) September 15, 2022

Everything is going great for MJF right now. AEW Dynamite ratings and viewership have significantly increased since he returned to television earlier this month. He is getting a shot at the AEW world title soon enough. And now the self-proclaimed devil is engaged to be married.

Congrats to the happy couple!