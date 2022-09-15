The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (Sept. 14) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Showbuzz Daily, Dynamite netted 1,175,000 viewers for a 0.39 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. Dynamite finished first place in the demo rating on cable for the night. This is the fourth consecutive week where Dynamite eclipsed the somewhat arbitrary round number of one million viewers.

CM Punk, the Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega are all currently suspended and off television following their backstage fight at All Out. Even so, this is now Dynamite’s highest viewership total of 2022, and its highest demo rating since June 1.

Needless to say, AEW President Tony Khan is very excited about these results:

Thanks to YOU, #AEWDynamite had our biggest audience of the year last night, 1.175 million!

+ we made it 16 straight Wednesdays in cable’s top 2 shows in 18-49 demo@AEWonTV #1 show on cable last night!



See you TOMORROW for a huge #AEWRampage on TNT, last stop before GRAND SLAM — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 15, 2022

Who really needs Punk and The Elite when you still have Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson, Britt Baker, MJF, Swerve in our Glory, the Lucha Bros, and the pizza guy all ready to step up and take their spots? Maybe Punk and The Elite aren’t so critical to AEW’s bottom line after all.

AEW has been building up to next week’s Grand Slam shows in New York City, where a new world champion will be crowned. It’s natural to conclude Dynamite can do even better numbers for the big payoff matches following the last two weeks of television.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

