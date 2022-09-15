AEW taped next Monday’s episode of Dark: Elevation last night, and an interesting name popped up in the spoilers for that event. Former WWE luchador Gran Metalik made his AEW debut during the show, wrestling as Mascara Dorada and defeating Serpentico.

Metalik was released by WWE last November after reportedly requesting his release following years of poor booking. He has since wrestled as Mascara Dorada in GCW, NJPW Strong, and Impact Wrestling. In fact, you can check him out tonight on Impact Wrestling in an X-Division title match, if you have yet to see what he can do outside of a WWE ring.

This match against Serpentico on Dark: Elevation is his first bout in AEW, and the fact that he won could be a sign that more opportunities will come his way in Tony Khan’s wrestling promotion.

Do you plan to check out Mascara Dorada on AEW Dark: Elevation next week, Cagesiders?