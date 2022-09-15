AEW Rampage spoilers for Sept. 16: Mystery woman tease, new title matches for Grand Slam, more!

AEW rolled into MVP Arena in Albany, New York, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (Sept. 16) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised several matches for the card on Friday night. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from F4WOnline and Wrestling Observer Radio:

Darby Allin defeated Matt Hardy. Brody King attacked Hardy after the match and issued a challenge to Sting and Darby for a No DQ match next week at Grand Slam. It will be Sting & Allin vs. King & Buddy Matthews.

Diamante challenged Jade Cargill to a TBS championship match next week at Grand Slam. Diamante said she will have “the baddest bitch in the 305” with her, which suggests a mystery woman from the Miami area.

Chris Jericho interrupts a Claudio Castagnoli interview to issue a challenge for the ROH world championship. Claudio will defend the title against Jericho next week at Grand Slam.

Penelope Ford defeated Willow Nightingale by submission with the Muta Lock.

Ethan Page beat Danhausen in a quick match.

Samoa Joe defeated Josh Woods with the Muscle Buster to retain the ROH TV title. After the match, Joe was attacked by Woods, Tony Nese, and Mark Sterling. Wardlow came out for the save. Wardlow & Samoa Joe vs. Nese & Sterling was booked for Grand Slam. The fans chanted “WarJoe.”

Will you be checking out Rampage on Friday?