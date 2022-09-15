 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

About that pizza guy who got his head kicked off on Dynamite...

By Sean Rueter
/ new

As part of Ethan Page’s reintroduction on the Sept. 14 Dynamite as a member of Stokely Hathaway & The Firm, and a contender for the All-Atlantic championship, AEW had All Ego kick a pizza chef in the face and book a match against Danhausen.

If it seems goofy for a guy we’re supposed to be taking seriously, I think that’s the point. To paraphrase a suspended former World champ, Page is trying to run a business, but he works with children like Danhausen. And, at least for one night, pro wrestling’s premiere pizza maker, Luigi Primo.

Who, you might be asking if you’re a not-extremely-online pro wrestling fan?

Primo (portrayed by Chris Monica, a former pizza chef and delivery driver) has been wrestling for a while, but a Twitter clip from a WrestleMania 38 week indie show in Texas suddenly went viral last month. Now he’s the internet’s new favorite comedy wrestler. The video that made him online famous was from Wrestling With Unicorns, and was posted yesterday in a couple different forms by the AEW on TV account.

Never without his (sadly gimmicked) dough, Luigi will throw whatever ingredients the match allows at his opponents.

He told Sports Illustrated his act finally reached a delicious golden brown when he figured out he should finish matches like he finishes pizza:

“I start with rolling out the crust, and that’s a body slam or hip toss to get my opponent down. Once my opponent is down, that means the dough is prepared, and then you top the pizza. That’s when you do an elbow drop or senton. Going off the top rope is putting the pizza in the oven, then I finish him with the pizza cutter, which is an RKO.”

And how did this definitely not Jim Cornette-approved guy get on television?

Was Luigi Primo’s 15 seconds of fame enough to make the elusive casual viewer change the channel? Do you want to see a-more? Or was this, like his pizzas, just right? Let us know what you think, and check out the rest of the highlights from last night’s Dynamite. As usual, AEW doles out YouTube videos slowly. But we’ve compiled what they’ve released as of this morning in a playlist, and tried to catch you up with the rest of the episode via Twitter clips below that.

  • Jon Moxley Moves On in the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions
  • MJF Has a Warning for the AEW World Champion to Be
  • Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley Will Battle for the AEW Title at Arthur Ashe

For complete results and the live blog for Dynamite this week click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats