More title matches and Action Bronson added to AEW Grand Slam cards

AEW’s return to Queens and Arthur Ashe Stadium was already going to feature two championship matches — The Acclaimed challenging Swerve in our Glory for the Tag belts, and Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson for the vacant World title.

Grand Slam got two more during the Sept. 14 episode of Dynamite.

One was set-up when PAC was chastising Alex Marvez for doubting Death Triangle after Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero M failed to take Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland’s straps. The All-Atlantic & Trios champ was knocked out cold by a fist attached to a denim-clad arm. We quickly got confirmation the arm (and the denim) belonged to Orange Cassidy. OC said he’d take on of the champ-champ’s titles, and sure enough, he’ll be challenging for the All-Atlantic in New York City.

Bump in the road for #AEW World Trios Champions #DeathTriangle but seems like Orange Cassidy has his eye on PAC's #AEW All-Atlantic Belt!



We also saw Serena Deeb pin interim Women’s champ Toni Storm in a tag match, thanks to shenanigans from her partner Dr. Britt Baker & her sidekick Rebel. The most interesting thing about the heels win over Toni & Athena happened after the match, when another Baker associate, Jamie Hayter, arrived to stop the dentist from attacking Storm with a steel chair — so she could do it instead! Things are not okay between Britt and her former(?) enforcer, and that could factor into next Wednesday’s 4way title match between Storm, Athena, Baker & Deeb.

The Grand Slam edition of Rampage confirmed a big match, too. Action Bronson was just minding his own business on Sept. 4, enjoying the All Out Zero Hour pre-show in Chicagoland. He watched FTW champ HOOK enter to his song, and take care of “Cool Hand” Angelo Parker. He was forced to get involved when Parker’s 2point0 partner “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard tried to run the numbers game on El Diablo Guapo... and now they’ll do it straight up on the hip-hop superstar (and HOOK’s) home turf.

Here’s what’s announced for Grand Slam...

Sept. 21 • Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson for the AEW World championship • Toni Storm (c) vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Serena Deeb vs. Athena for the interim AEW Women’s title • Swerve in our Glory (c) vs. The Acclaimed for the AEW Tag Team championship • PAC (c) vs. Orange Cassidy for the All-Atlantic title Sept. 23 • HOOK & Action Bronson vs. 2point0

