The next AEW World champ will be a member of Blackpool Combat Club

The finals of the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions are set. Next Wednesday (Sept. 21) in Arthur Ashe Stadium, a member of the Blackpool Combat Club will become AEW World champ.

Both semi-finals took place on the Sept. 14 edition of Dynamite. Jon Moxley and Sammy Guevara opened the show with a showdown between Mox’s brawling style and Guevara’s high-flying one. As part of his quest for respect, the Spanish God showed up without his wife Tay Melo, or any of his fellow Jericho Appreciation Society teammates.

It all worked... at times.

The #SpanishGod @sammyguevara takes flight and takes out Moxley on the floor! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/dmx1J9frkV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 15, 2022

And when it looked like it wouldn’t, like after Mox hit an avalanche German suplex, Melo showed up with Anna J.A.S. The distraction from the former Dark Order member allowed Tay to hit a low blow, but Mox still kicked out of Sammy’s follow-up.

Guevara delivered a flurry of offense after that, but couldn’t hit his GTH finisher. Moxley countered his last attempt into the Death Rider, and moved one step closer to being a three-time AEW World titleholder.

His opponent for New York was determined in the main event. Neither Chris Jericho or Bryan Danielson brought any of their stablemates to the ring, but new ROH Pure champion Daniel Garcia watched the latest clash between his mentor and his hero from a monitor in the back.

The All Out rematch was a hard fought affair that left Jericho with a red chest and Danielson nursing an injured left foot/ankle. The self-styled BWE BSEE (best wrestler ever, best sports entertainer ever) spent much of the rest of the match working submissions that targeted the lower leg...

... but it was one of the American Dragon’s holds that won it, when Jericho tapped to the LeBell Lock.

The #AmericanDragon @bryandanielson advances to the finals of the #AEWGrandSlam Tournament of Champions at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where he will face #BlackpoolCombatClub teammate @JonMoxley! What a night of action it has been on #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/w4lhu8mtow — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 15, 2022

The night ended with a tense handshake between the two teammates while a concerned coach William Regal looked on from the announce desk.

Which member of the Blackpool Combat Club do you have winning the AEW World title next Wednesday>

