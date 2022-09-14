 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jungle Boy’s open contract for Dynamite signed by former ROH World champion

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
Earlier today, Tony Khan mentioned that Dynamite stories would be popping off on social media prior to the show.

One such story involves Jungle Boy with an open contract. He has a tall task ahead for a showdown with Luchasaurus. In the meantime, JB needs to get back into the swing of things to shake off any rust.

It didn’t take long for an answer to Jungle Boy’s offer. He’ll be put to the test against a former ROH world champion. Jay Lethal stepped up to accept. And of course Lethal will have Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt by his side.

I appreciate the simple explanation to arrive to this point. It adds a little touch of heat to what would have been a cold contest. Instead of a matchup for the sake of competition, there are little angles to observe as Jungle Boy works to regain peak form and also shut the mouth of blowhard Lethal.

Are you in on the setup and match between Jungle Boy and Jay Lethal on Dynamite?

