Jungle Boy’s open contract for Dynamite signed by former ROH World champion

Earlier today, Tony Khan mentioned that Dynamite stories would be popping off on social media prior to the show.

Thanks to your support, we have a BIG

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite TONIGHT on @TBSNetwork Live

@ 8pm ET/7pm CT!



We have eventful promos + segments coming to @AEW social media accounts tonight before Dynamite.



Rest assured, we’ll recap them in video packages on @AEWonTV tonight! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 14, 2022

One such story involves Jungle Boy with an open contract. He has a tall task ahead for a showdown with Luchasaurus. In the meantime, JB needs to get back into the swing of things to shake off any rust.

"Jungle Boy" Jack Perry has arrived at @TheMVPArena, with a signed open contract. Who will accept the contract and go 1-on-1 with @boy_myth_legend LIVE TONIGHT when #AEWDynamite broadcasts from Albany, NY at 8pm ET / 7pm CT on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/1O0f81srOE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 14, 2022

It didn’t take long for an answer to Jungle Boy’s offer. He’ll be put to the test against a former ROH world champion. Jay Lethal stepped up to accept. And of course Lethal will have Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt by his side.

I appreciate the simple explanation to arrive to this point. It adds a little touch of heat to what would have been a cold contest. Instead of a matchup for the sake of competition, there are little angles to observe as Jungle Boy works to regain peak form and also shut the mouth of blowhard Lethal.

Are you in on the setup and match between Jungle Boy and Jay Lethal on Dynamite?