AEW Rewind: Bryan Danielson’s reason for wanting World title, Sammy Guevara demands respect, more!

Don’t have time to follow all of AEW’s online content? Don’t worry. We got you covered with the AEW Rewind, which will rewind through social media bits and YouTube videos from the past week to prepare you for Wednesday night Dynamite.

This week’s ‘Road to’ video hyped Jon Moxley versus Sammy Guevara and Bryan Danielson versus Chris Jericho in the AEW World Championship tournament semifinals. It also included trash-talk from the Acclaimed toward the AEW tag champs prior to their rematch at Grand Slam next week.

Moxley’s live promo from last week was given the musical highlight treatment. Sammy wants respect as one of the four pillars. He’s not in AEW because he got fired from someplace else. He’s not out there asking for his release. He’s in AEW, because he wants to be in AEW. For Danielson, his legacy is secure. Winning the world title is about the experiences now. Defending week to week will allow him the enjoyment of proving he is the best wrestler in the world.

Touching on interesting nuggets from Elevation and Dark, Dr. Britt Baker DMD injured Hikaru Shida in a backstage beatdown, Matt Hardy defeated Angelico to start his next chapter after making amends to HFO members, and Dante Martin & Matt Sydal picked up two tag team wins. That duo might be primed up to be the next challengers after Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland defend AEW gold against the Acclaimed next week.

Being the Elite is on hiatus until further notice.

Daddy Magic and Cool Hand were the latest guests on RJ City’s talk show, Hey! (EW). They discussed getting 5 stars for Anarchy in the Arena, their nicknames, and fashion. Daddy Magic dropped a backstage scoop in regard to their internet show, The Show. When they joined JAS, Jim Ross told them to cut the YouTube shit. It is time to draw money.

We’ll close with two new t-shirts. Chris Jericho has his latest nickname on fabric. All hail the BWE BSEE.

Tony Nese and Josh Woods might have a team name if their shirt is any indication. Introducing, “The Athlete and The Beast.”