Dr. Britt Baker DMD ‘injures’ Hikaru Shida

Don’t cross Dr. Britt Baker DMD. That should be lesson #1 for the AEW women’s division. The dentist’s mean streak reared its ugly head in a storyline from Dark affecting Dynamite.

The original lineup for Dynamite had Baker tagging with Serena Deeb against the duo of Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida. That match changed when Baker attacked Shida behind closed doors on Dark. After sounds of a ruckus, Baker emerged with a grin holding Shida’s kendo stick. Baker’s message was that if she can’t have her tag partner of choice then neither can Storm.

"If I can't have my tag partner of choice, then you can't have yours either, so you better look around for someone else, CHAMP" Dr. @realbrittbaker sends a message to Interim Women's World Champ #ToniStorm ahead of their tag team bout TOMORROW at #AEWDynamite LIVE at 8/7c on TBS! pic.twitter.com/xJYZoiNLND — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 13, 2022

Of course, Baker not being able to team with Jamie Hayter is a problem of her own doing by cheating Hayter out of a championship victory in the four-way interim title fight at All Out. Hayter wants nothing to do with Baker at the moment, and that put Baker in a mood.

As for Storm’s new partner, Thunder Rosa is still on the shelf with an injury.

A long ways to go but feeling better with every therapy session. Thank you South Texas Spine & Joint Institute pic.twitter.com/pMi24jmO2q — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) September 14, 2022

It was later announced that Athena would fill the role for the match on Dynamite.

Storm and Athena teamed together once in the past during their NXT run in 2020. They were victorious over Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez.

For fans of Shida, don’t worry. This story does not appear to be cover for a real injury. She is currently in Japan with dates scheduled.

No word on if Shida is aware of this ‘injury’ yet on AEW television, like last time when confusion created controversy over being pulled from the Owen Hart tournament.