AEW Dynamite Preview (Sept. 14, 2022): Custody Battle

All Elite Wrestling comes our way on Sept. 14 with Dynamite from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York.

Last week, Tony Khan stripped CM Punk and The Elite from their titles with a very strained smile and announced a Grand Slam Tournament for the world title. MJF returned as a babyface for 2.5 seconds before Jon Moxley showed up and reminded the audience just who MJF really is and also begged the audience to please still watch AEW. We promise we’re not all dicks here! And to remind everyone just how watchable and totally not problematic their show is new trios champions were crowned when Death Triangle defeated The Best Friends.

Andrade tried to steal 10 away from an already downtrodden Dark Order. The new AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm made short work of Penelope Ford. Swerve Strickland saved Tony Khan a lot of money in FCC fines when he interrupted The Acclaimed’s rap. Chris Jericho put Sammy and Daniel over to put himself over. Bryan Danielson got that elusive win over The Hangman in the first grand slam tournament match. Stokley rounded out his stable with W. Morrissey. And finally, Daniel Garcia won the ROH Pure Championship from Wheeler Yuta in a match that made both his dads proud.

This Week’s Headliner

The final for the Grand Slam Tournament will be decided tonight with semis pitting Jon Moxley against Sammy Guevara, and Chris Jericho against Bryan Danielson. Our next World Champion will either be Mox, Bryan, or Jericho (sorry, not sorry, Sammy).

And sure, the future of the world championship is at stake, but the real question we’re hoping gets answered is who does Daniel Garcia love more - his hero Danielson or his stable leader Jericho?

We need a gif of MJF eating popcorn. I think it would be useful.

The Title Scene

I FEEL VINDICATED! I’m thrilled beyond measure that the NEW and RIGHTFUL Trios Champions are Death Triangle. And now my boy PAC has two championships! 2Pac is a corny name, and maybe cultural appropriation? But I am still happy for the All-Atlantic Champion. They deserve an hour-long celebration, but we’ll probably just learn who will be their first opponents.

Interim Women’s World Champion Toni Storm is teaming up with Hikaru Shida to take on Dr. Britt Baker & Serena Deeb because...I don’t know. Writing compelling stories for women is hard, I guess?

TNT Champion Wardlow should continue to do an open challenge where he beats the snot out of annoying mid-carders. Tony Nese ate mat, and Josh Woods earned himself an ROH Television Championship match against Samoa Joe on Friday. Smart Mark Sterling is a hell of a lawyer.

Interesting that Jade Cargill and the TBS Championship were not featured at all on Dynamite or Rampage despite there being, idk, a lot of extra time to fill because of a couple of giant babies. siiiiiigh

Being the FTW Champion seems like a good gig. Right, HOOK?

Other things to keep an eye on:

• LET THE ACCLAIMED RAP FOR DADDY ASS

• GIVE COLT CABANA AN ACTION FIGURE

• EAT MINDY’S BAKERY CUPCAKES

Tune into AEW on TBS at 8pm E.T. — and join us in our live blog — to see how all this plays out.