Watch AEW Dark Episode 161

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Sept. 13, 2022) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.

Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):

Angelico vs. Matt Hardy

Danhausen vs. The Wingmen’s “Pretty” Peter Avalon

Dante Martin & Matt Sydal vs. The Wingmen’s Cezar Bononi & Ryan Nemeth

Alice Crowley vs. Penelope Ford

Emi Sakura & Diamanté vs. Skye Blue & Queen Aminata

Enjoy the show!