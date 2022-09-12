Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 80

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Sept. 5, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, airing on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.
Here’s the card:
- The Wingmen’s Ryan Nemeth vs. Dark Order’s John Silver
- Tiara James vs. House of Black’s Julia Hart
- The Butcher & The Blade vs. The Factory’s Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo
- Zack Clayton & Serpentico vs. Dante Martin & Sydal
- Athena vs. Emi Sakura
- Hikaru Shida vs. Christina Marie
- Isaiah Prince & Kubes vs. House of Black’s Brody King & Buddy Matthews
- JC Storm & Joelle Clift vs. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir
Enjoy the show!
