Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 80

By Geno Mrosko
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Sept. 5, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, airing on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.

Here’s the card:

  • The Wingmen’s Ryan Nemeth vs. Dark Order’s John Silver
  • Tiara James vs. House of Black’s Julia Hart
  • The Butcher & The Blade vs. The Factory’s Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo
  • Zack Clayton & Serpentico vs. Dante Martin & Sydal
  • Athena vs. Emi Sakura
  • Hikaru Shida vs. Christina Marie
  • Isaiah Prince & Kubes vs. House of Black’s Brody King & Buddy Matthews
  • JC Storm & Joelle Clift vs. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir

Enjoy the show!

