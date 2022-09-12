One of the more bizarre elements of CM Punk’s post-All Out media scrum promo was the way the then-AEW World champ calmly noshed on a muffin throughout much of it.

Punk even paused towards the end of his appearance to plug the source of those delicious baked goods, Chicago’s Mindy’s Bakery. Which brings us to the subject of this here blog post...

Wrestling fans are a mischievous sort, and after the chaos that followed the Sept. 4 PPV damaged our opinions of several highly thought of wrestlers and possibly the future of the first viable alternative to WWE in years, many of us were looking for a way to have fun with the situation. Mindy’s muffins gave us just that.

At first, it was just jokes and memes on social media. But then someone remembered that a business like Mindy’s would be listed on review sites like Yelp and Google. You can probably guess what happened from there.

The reviews for Mindy's bakery are something else pic.twitter.com/AW3PHBAd6B — Trish S (@TrishSpeirs48) September 11, 2022

When we’re not being the worst, wrestling fans are the best.