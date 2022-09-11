The Young Bucks reportedly haven’t sent feelers to WWE

While there have been some stories making the rounds that The Young Bucks, Matt & Nick Jackson, have put out feelers to WWE in the wake of their backstage brawl with CM Punk & Ace Steel following All Out just last weekend, both Bryan Alvarez & Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that this isn’t the case and it didn’t come from the latter as has been stated:

Alvarez: “I think the only thing to really say about it is the story allegedly came from Dave but Dave didn’t report it.”

Meltzer: “Me?”

Alvarez: “Yes.”

Meltzer: “I have never said that to anyone.”

Alvarez: “Yes, yes. Suffice to say I wouldn’t read too much into the story of The Young Bucks allegedly asking for their... or sending out feelers to WWE.”

Meltzer: “I mean, they’re under contract until the end of 2023. At that point, whatever. Everyone should send out feelers at the end of their deal and go back and forth and see what the offers are. But it’s not... we’re a long ways away from that thing. Now, of course, there is a situation here and if it goes the wrong way and they’re let go or something like that, you know, I mean, they were taken out of the open. I don’t know how this things going to turn out. So I mean that whole thing... they’re under contract until the end of 2023. We have to wait until a lot of things play out. I don’t know how this thing’s gonna play out. So, leave it at that. But, yes, no, I did not report that at all.”