Eddie Kingston has Covid, won’t make NJPW Strong tapings

By Geno Mrosko
Eddie Kingston revealed earlier today that he’s tested positive for Covid, and will have to miss New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Strong tapings because of it:

Kingston was going to be teaming up with Homicide and Wheeler Yuta for a six-man tag team match against Jay White & The Good Brothers.

White, of course, made sure to comment on the matter in a way you would expect him to:

Kingston mentioned hoping he can “make TV this week” but AEW never announced any plans for him for either Dynamite or Rampage. That doesn’t mean he wouldn’t be working the shows, of course, just that they have plenty of wiggle room should they need it, at least as far as avoiding any issues with previously announced segments.

He was last seen beating Tomohiro Ishii on the Zero Hour show prior to the All Out pay-per-view this past Sunday night in Chicago.

