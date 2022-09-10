You can probably guess who says Bobby Fish is ‘100% right’ about CM Punk

Even when he was WWE NXT’s Hideo Itami, KENTA made it clear he wasn’t thrilled that a lot of fans associated his finisher with a wrestler who “adopted” the move.

It usually seemed like the banter from the Japanese star about CM Punk and the Go To Sleep was playful, and might be setting up a future payday should Punk come out of retirement. But then he did, to a company that was working with New Japan, where KENTA landed after gaining his release from WWE. And it didn’t seem to matter what kind of trash talk came his way, Punk showed no interest in a match with KENTA.

Now, with public opinion leaning against the self-styled Best in the World after his performance at the post-All Out media scrum and subsequent backstage fight with The Elite, people aren’t holding their tongue when it comes to their thoughts on Punk.

One of those people is Bobby Fish. And KENTA tweeted this morning (Sept. 10) to let the world know he co-signs Fish’s unfiltered take on Phil Brooks.

Hey Bobby.

You are 100% right. pic.twitter.com/p6nizBc5Rx — KENTA aka Lil’K (@KENTAG2S) September 10, 2022

Obviously, KENTA agrees with the GTS remark. He doesn’t specify anything else though, so we have to assume he’s saying Bobby is “100% right” about Punk’s bunk-ass martial arts and propensity toward c***y behavior, too.