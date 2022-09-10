CM Punk reportedly undergoes surgery and will be gone from AEW for a while

Among the many things we heard in the aftermath of All Out was that then-AEW World champion CM Punk was injured. We eventually learned the injury happened during his PPV match with Jon Moxley, not his post-media scrum brawl with Ace Steel against Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks. And, we were told, Punk suffered a torn left triceps.

When that was reported, it wasn’t known if Punk had undergone surgery to repair the tear, which causes pain and immobility in the arm. Now, Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer says Punk already had surgery “earlier this week.” He reiterated that there’s “usually about an eight month recovery period” after the surgery. Punk’s doctor recommended doing the surgery as soon as possible to prevent muscle atrophy.

No mention of the surgery’s outcome, but no reason to think it wasn’t successful, either. We wish Punk a speedy and full recovery, even as we wonder about his future with AEW after his seemingly planned speech deriding company management & former World champ Hangman Page at the All Out presser led to an already infamous fight backstage. That’s apparently pending the results of an internal investigation and Punk’s negotiations with AEW owner Tony Khan.