Dynamite stays above 1 million viewers, but can’t beat Serena

The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (Aug. 31) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Showbuzz Daily, Dynamite finished with more than one million viewers for the second straight week. The number was slightly down at 1.02 million, but that was offset by a slight uptick to a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 year old demographic.

It wasn’t enough to claim first place among cable originals on the night, however. No shame in coming in second to Serena Williams’ upset victory at the US Open on her retirement tour, though. ESPN’s coverage of the GOAT’s win over #2 ranked Anett Kontaveit was watched by 2.27 million people and scored a .51 in the demo.

Still, Tony Khan’s company seems to have some momentum heading into All Out on Sunday. If that show’s lives up to AEW’s PPV standards, Sept. 7’s fallout episode should continue this trend for Dynamite. We’ll find out next week. In the meantime...

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

