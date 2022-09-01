Ace Steel fined for f bomb during his CM Punk promo on Dynamite

Last week, we heard that Warner Bros Discovery asked AEW to “tone down” the language on Dynamite and Rampage. So it was surprising when producer Ace Steel used a usually forbidden word during his promo segment on the Aug. 31 Dynamite.

Steel (real name Chris Guy) was tasked with giving his real life friend and former student CM Punk a kick in the butt as he struggled with losing to Jon Moxley last week and debated whether to accept Mox’s open challenge for a World title shot at All Out this weekend. In a passionate promo, Ace smacked Punk in the face while saying:

“In your own words, life isn’t about how many times you get knocked down. It’s about how many times you get up. And you FUCKING GET UP!”

"Life isn't about how many times you get knocked down; it's about how many times you get up!" Did Ace Steel's emotional plea get through to CM Punk?! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/9MA4qjUyVE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022

According to a report from PWInsider, talent were specifically reminded before last night’s show not to swear, as there will be more attention on this week’s shows due to this weekend’s PPV. Steel reportedly immediately took responsibility for violating the order, and agreed to pay a fine. The money will go to charity.

AEW informed the roster of the situation today, praising Steel for owning his error and his overall handling of the situation.

Post-f bomb, anyway.