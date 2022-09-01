Fozzy tour dates postponed due to injury Jericho suffered in AEW

Chris Jericho’s band Fozzy — you may be familiar with their song “Judas”, which is featured from time to time on AEW television — has announced they’re postponing the start of their next tour due to an injury their frontman suffered while challenging Jon Moxley for the then-interim AEW World title on the Aug. 10 Quake at the Lake episode of Dynamite:

On August 10th during the Quake By The Lake AEW event in Minneapolis, Chris suffered a throat injury that left him with a severely bruised larynx. Unfortunately, even though the injury is healing and is NOT permanent, Chris hasn’t fully recovered and his laryngologist has recommended that Fozzy postpone the first two weeks of the Save The World tour (scheduled to start in Columbus on Sept 8) in order to facilitate a full recovery as soon as possible.

The severely bruised larynx won’t stop Jericho from getting in the ring with Bryan Danielson this Sunday (Sept. 4) at All Out. Hopefully he’ll only get his head kicked in and not his throat. Otherwise the “Save The World” tour might not start on Sept. 29 in Charlotte, North Carolina, either.

You can see the updated schedule with the make-up dates here.