It hasn’t really involved either of their home promotions, but Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay have been building a feud online for months if not years. It’s enough of a thing that Kevin Nash recently got involved.

The always bottom-line focused WWE Hall of Famer responded to a tweet saying Ospreay had more Wrestling Observer five star matches last month than CM Punk, Kurt Angle & John Cena had in their careers with a question. The Aerial Assassin reacted with an old joke about Big Sexy:

Did you tear your quads writing this tweet ? https://t.co/Zyo1uVrroW — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) August 28, 2022

Kenny knows how to speak both critic and box office:

Justifiably putrid, good sir https://t.co/H9qs18QWgz — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) August 28, 2022

AEW and New Japan are on board now though, and what started when Omega & The Young Bucks defeated Ospreay & Aussie Open in the Trios Championship Tournament last night (Aug. 31) on Dynamite seems likely to end with Ospreay & Omega’s second-ever singles match at Wrestle Kingdom 17 next January. Rumor has it the Forbidden Door is open enough for a big AEW star will work NJPW’s Tokyo Dome extravaganza in 2023, and the prodigal son returning to face the man trying to fill his boots as the company’s big gaijin star is a big money match.

It’s one that continued after the television broadcast ended in Chicagoland last night. Kenny was making his latest post-Dynamite promo when the young Brit & his United Empire mates attacked The Elite. They targeted Omega’s injuries, but The Young Bucks fought back to prevent Kenny’s neck from getting Pillman-ized via a Hidden Blade.

The entire trio still got their butts kicked real bad, though. And The Cleaner did take a Hidden Blade, just without the steel chair. Will started his trash talk with, “This ain’t over by a long shot, Ken.”

He does seem to think he got the last word, but something tells me Kenneth By Gawd Omega will now be the one saying this isn’t over.

For the foreseeable future my time with @AEW is done thanks to @TonyKhan for having your own mind and not listening to @KennyOmegamanX attempts at blocking me from coming to do a few matches for ya.



We are even for now Ken, keep your mouth shut & we won’t have any issues. — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) September 1, 2022

Let us know if you’re hyped for more Omega vs. Ospreay, and if you think we’re right that it’s going down in the Dome on Jan. 4,2023. And check out the rest of the highlights from last night’s Dynamite. As usual, AEW doles out YouTube videos slowly. But we’ve compiled what they’ve released as of this morning in a playlist, and tried to catch you up with the rest of the episode via Twitter clips below that.

Jon Moxley Lays Out an Open Challenge for the AEW World Championship

CM Punk Sends Chicago Into a Frenzy When He Accepts Moxley’s Open Challenge

The Elite Punch Their Ticket to All Out For the AEW Trios Tournament Finals

#Lionheart Chris Jericho vs. #AmericanDragon Bryan Danielson this SUNDAY Sept. 4th at #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV!



And, Daniel Garcia pledges his support to his mentor Jericho! Tune in NOW at #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/Z2RRz8ODXk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022

Before Bryan Danielson can even celebrate his victory, members of the #JerichoAppreciationSociety take the opportunity to ruin the moment! And it wasn't long before the #BlackpoolCombatClub retaliate! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/6qbTshUfa3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022

Daniel Garcia left conflicted after he saves Bryan Danielson from Jericho's potential assault with the chair, resulting in a brutal knee to the face of the leader of the #JerichoAppreciationSociety! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/6NHHOKS3Je — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022

#TheWingmen take to the ring to petition for more TV time, but their protest seems to have been interrupted by W. Morrissey here on #AEWDynamite! We are LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/swrxI5peHS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022

Shida and Toni Storm with the impressive victory tonight over Dr. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter, but on Sunday at #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV, it's every woman for themselves! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/vbw1fQO9BC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022

Miro finding some very unlikely allies in Sting & Darby - Miro vows to wreck the pagans this SUNDAY Sept 4th on #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV!



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/gj8k802XX9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022

Kip Sabian vows that #AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC will be the first to "embrace the change" this SUNDAY Sept. 4th at #AEWAllOut: #ZeroHour!



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/sGpwL2iZDc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022

After months of vile exchanges and attacks, Christian Cage and Jungle Boy are set to go 1-on-1 at #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV THIS SUNDAY!



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite on TBS! pic.twitter.com/CLdK1zyJXP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022

An impressive victory for #FTR and TNT champion Wardlow ahead of their clash with Jay Lethal and @IMPACTWRESTLING's #MotorCityMachineGuns this Sunday at #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/eIp1D2bw7o — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022

#AEW Undisputed World Champion Jon Moxley responds to CM Punk's acceptance of the #AEW World Championship Open contract challenge: expect a display of brutality and glorious pro-wrestling violence! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/Q5tUMLvNFA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022

#ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta is the winner of this 4-way battle ahead of this Sunday's Casino Ladder Match at #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/c0Bdd30Meb — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022

#DarkOrder's 10 is unable to compete in this FRIDAY's #AEW World Trios Tournament AEW Rampage Final due to injury. But, Andrade El Idolo seems to have his own plans for 10!



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/AfozTieOjf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022

#DarkOrder's 10 is unable to compete in this FRIDAY's #AEW World Trios Tournament #AEWRampage Final. Just made official: Hangman Page will be taking his place to stand alongside #DarkOrder against #BestFriends & Orange Cassidy!



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/JJSoFCqbiq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022

For complete results and the live blog for Dynamite this week click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.