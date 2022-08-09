Watch AEW Dark Episode 156

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Aug. 9, 2022) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.

Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):

Dark Order’s Evil Uno & 10 vs. The Wingmen’s “Pretty” Peter Avalon & JD Drake

Kris Statlander vs. Sierra

Sonny Kiss & Zack Clayton & Xavier Walker vs. The Trustbusters’ Ari Daivari & Slim J & Parker Boudreaux

Rohit Raju & Ren Jones vs. Best Friends

Heather Reckless & Joseline Navarro vs. Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose

Ruby Soho & Athena & Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb & Leva Bates & Emi Sakura

Jericho Appreciation Society’s Anna Jay A.S. vs. Megan Meyers

Isaiah Broner & James Alexander & Brayden Lee & Sam Moore vs. Private Party & The Butcher & The Blade

The Workhorsemen’s Anthony Henry vs. Orange Cassidy

Enjoy the show!