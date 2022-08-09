Battle of the Belts III draws lowest numbers of any AEW Saturday special

As you can tell by the name, Aug. 6’s Battle of the Belts III was the third of AEW’s “Saturday Fight Night” shows. It was also the second in a row to be pre-taped the night before, meaning spoilers were available as soon as the fans at the live Rampage in Grand Rapids, Michigan started tweeting them.

Is that why the numbers dropped again, per Showbuzz Daily? Or is it because wrestling fans are figuring out Battle of the Belts, much like Rampage itself, will likely be a good show, but not one they need to go out of their way to see when it first airs?

While you think about your answers, here’s the total audience and 18-49 year old demographic rating for all three editions of “Saturday Fight Night” on TNT:

Jan. 8, 2022 - 704K viewers / .27 rating

April 16, 2022 - 527K / .18

Aug. 6, 2022 - 437K / .12

While that’s a steady decline, it’s interesting that AEW’s relative performance with this offering is pretty stable. BotB3 finished 12th among cable originals this past Saturday night. April 16’s finished 10th, and the original in January — which scored the best numbers of the bunch by far — finished 11th.

So despite the numbers trending downward, TNT probably isn’t overly concerned as long as what AEW gives them to air on Saturdays is outpacing most of the competition.

Battle of the Belts IV comes our way in October.