Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 75

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Mon., Aug. 8, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, featuring Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on commentary to call the action. It airs on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.
Here’s the card:
- Athena vs. Queen Aminata
- Dark Order’s John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. T.U.G. Cooper & Lord Crewe
- Freya States & Alice Crowley vs. Kiera Hogan & Leila Grey
- The Wingmen’s “Pretty” Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth vs. The Lucha Brothers
- The Trustbusters’ Parker Boudreaux vs. Casey Carrington
- Nikki Victory & Megan Meyers vs. Ruby Soho & Skye Blue
Enjoy the show!
