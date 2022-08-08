 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 75

By Geno Mrosko
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Mon., Aug. 8, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, featuring Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on commentary to call the action. It airs on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.

Here’s the card:

  • Athena vs. Queen Aminata
  • Dark Order’s John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. T.U.G. Cooper & Lord Crewe
  • Freya States & Alice Crowley vs. Kiera Hogan & Leila Grey
  • The Wingmen’s “Pretty” Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth vs. The Lucha Brothers
  • The Trustbusters’ Parker Boudreaux vs. Casey Carrington
  • Nikki Victory & Megan Meyers vs. Ruby Soho & Skye Blue

Enjoy the show!

