Even before the went public with their relationship in early 2021, the whirlwind romance of Sammy Guevara & Tay Conti has given us online backlash, title changes, heel turns, too much information, and lots & lots of public displays of affection.

Now, as the happy couple told the world and an uninterested Eddie Kingston it would last Wednesday on Dynamite, it’s featured a wedding.

Sammy & Tay became husband & wife yesterday (Aug. 7). The couple shared the news on their social media (Conti’s Instagram Stories are filled with videos, so start scrolling if you’re interested), and more pics from Tay & their guests are circulating online. And, yes, that’s Tay’s old WWE Performance Center chum and former Raw Women’s champ Nikki Cross/A.S.H. making an appearance in the wedding party!

I have the best bridesmaids ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4US8bGTqrI — TAYNARA MELO (@TayConti_) August 7, 2022

We are not perfect

We'll learn from our mistakes

And as long as it takes

I will prove my love to you ❤️



What a great night. My friends are amazing



We love you Mr & Mrs @sammyguevara @TayConti_ pic.twitter.com/utB0ToPG3r — Amanda (@MandaLHuber) August 8, 2022

Based on the hashtag, engraved dinnerware, and the neon sign they bought, it looks like the bride will be taking her hubby’s last name. We’ll wait to see if that change filters over to AEW television. If those involved think it will get the Jericho Appreciation Society Members more heat, I’m guessing it will.

But let’s leave the past in the past, and worry about the future today. For now, congrats & best wishes to Mr. & Mrs. Guevara!