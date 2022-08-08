AEW Dark Elevation recap (Aug. 8, 2022): Lucha Brothers vs. Wingless Men

Episode 75 of AEW Dark: Elevation is in the books! If you missed the live broadcast click here for the Cageside Seats stream. The announce team of Tony Schiavone and Mark Henry called tonight’s action. If you’re sitting here thinking this is the third episode of Elevation in the last ten days you’re not mistaken. Let’s see what the latest one had to offer, with an emphasis on the Lucha Brothers ahead of their big match on Wednesday!

This rivalry has been RED HOT for weeks including the unmasking of both Penta & Fenix. This Wednesday LIVE on #AEWDynamite #QuakeByTheLake at 8pm ET/7pm CT/8pm PT on TBS, #LuchaBrothers (@pentaelzerom+@reyfenixmx) will face @AndradeElIdolo+@rushtoroblanco in a Tornado Tag Match! pic.twitter.com/j1bd2kGPXY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 7, 2022

Ruby Soho & Skye Blue vs. Nikki Victory and Megan Myers

35-6 and 11-28 were the records of Soho and Blue respectively as they made their entrance for the opening contest. Victory and Myers were waiting in the ring, making their tag team debut in AEW. Mark Henry was quick to point out that Myers is a huge horror movie fan with tattoos of the major cinema characters of the genre. Maybe she should have been wearing a hockey mask for the match. Blue was working with Victory until Myers tagged in and started blasting her with kicks and forearms, and did a cartwheel to show off her athletic ability. Victory tagged back in for some ground and pound as Soho looked on. Victory tried and failed to knock Soho off the apron and she got the hot tag to take out both women, which got a “Ru-by So-ho” chant going. She hit a double DDT and covered Myers for two. Victory tried to grab a handful of hair but Blue broke it up, and Soho drove her into the mat and let Blue join her in making the cover for the win. Here’s a replay of the finish!

Team work makes the dream work: @realrubysoho and @Skyebyee get the W in tonight's opening bout on #AEWDarkElevation! Watch all the action right here: ▶️ https://t.co/HxPa0DTQiW pic.twitter.com/2L26iOwYHK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 8, 2022

Parker Boudreaux (w/ Ari Daivari) vs. Casey Kerrington

The Trustbusters’ theme song hit and Boudreaux made his way to the ring accompanied by Daivari (wearing a flashy jacket and shades) with a record of 1-0. Kerrington was the lamb being led to the slaughter here — so much so that Justin Roberts didn’t even announce his name and AEW didn’t put his record on the scream. Henry: “It’s been a while since I’ve seen a man that size move that fast.” Boudreaux threw Kerrington across the ring like a rag doll, picked him up by the neck, did a fireman’s carry ... and Kerrington escaped. He threw a couple of forearms and then got turned inside out with a clothesline. Daivari screamed “finish him” and that’s just what he did by driving him into the mat with a side suplex.

A devastatingly dominant performance to get the win by @AriyaDaivari's latest acquisition for the #Trustbusters, @TheParkerB_, here on #AEWDarkElevation tonight! Check out all the action right here: ▶️ https://t.co/4TT9lYX0x3 pic.twitter.com/k6v3C4QrAK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 8, 2022

Athena vs. Queen Aminata

“Fallen Goddess” Athena made her way to the ring with her 3-0 record and mechanical angel wings on her back. Henry: “Every time she enters with those metal wings I think of the X-Men. What an unbelievable sight.” Aminata was waiting in the ring with a record of 0-1 to date in AEW. Aminata tried rolling out of the ring and walking away from the match so Athena rolled out and gave her one heck of a stiff dropkick.

She threw Aminata back in and Aminata grabbed the ropes to slow Athena down, then kicked her in the side of the head. Elbow in the corner and a suplex by Aminata for a two count. She slapped Aminata and paid for the disrespect with a series of forearms. Athena kipped up, hit a superkick, and shook her head like the end was coming. It was. Double knees to the face, Eclipse, 1-2-3. More of Athena on Dark and on the main shows please!

The #FallenGoddess @AthenaPalmer_FG takes flight and takes the win tonight on #AEWDarkElevation! Tune in here for more action!

▶️ https://t.co/4TT9lZeBVD pic.twitter.com/V4hluOcOLV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 8, 2022

Kiera Hogan & Leila Gray vs. Alice Crowley & Brea States

The Baddies (or one Baddie and a “wannabe”) were making their debut as a tag team on this episode. Their opponents Crowley and States were also making their debut in AEW as a duo. Crowley cuts a striking figure in the ring — tall, thick, and strong. She was so big that when she was in the ring Henry said it was “three on two” and definitely meant it as a compliment. I should find some videos of her working the independents. States tagged in and Hogan wasted no time putting her lights out with a roundhouse kick. Their hands were raised by the ref but they acted like they wanted nothing to do with it... or each other!

A swift kick to the head by @HoganKnowsBest3 scores the win for the #Baddies tonight on #AEWDarkElevation! ▶️ https://t.co/4TT9lZeBVD pic.twitter.com/qGgKGIQgN6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 8, 2022

The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) vs. T.U.G. Cooper & Lord Crewe

Reynolds and Silver brought records of 49-39 and 55-31 respectively. Crewe and Cooper were making their first appearance as a team although it was far from their first time working Dark matches. Henry was quite a fan of Crewe’s beard, but Reynolds and Silver were both sporting nicely manicured ones of their own. This was a very short match with a big double team finish — Crewe was thrown into a discus forearm from Reynolds, Silver hit him with an enzuigiri, Reynolds hit him with a cutter, Silver did a German suplex, and Reynolds leapt over +both+ of them to make the pin. You can’t pull off a series of moves that fast without practicing a hundred times. Schiavone: “Great teamwork from the Dark Order!”

#DarkOrder's @SilverNumber1 and @YTAlexReynolds working together seamlessly to claim the victory with an impressive finish tonight on #AEWDarkElevation! Tune in right here for all the action:

▶️ https://t.co/4TT9lYX0x3 pic.twitter.com/CaUSpeNp1B — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 8, 2022

Lucha Bros. (Rey Fenix & Penta Oscuro) vs. The Wingmen (Ryan Nemeth & Peter Avalon)

Avalon and Nemeth brought a record of 0-3 to the ring. Lucha Bros. were 27-11 and accompanied to the ring by Alex Abrahantes. Henry pointed out that fans were still arriving for the show but stopped to pay homage to the Bros. I suppose that’s true but why would you even point that out, especially given that the way the cameras were shooting the crowd it looked like the building was already full? I’d call that a rare miscue by Henry on commentary. Nemeth appeared to be out for the count but Avalon made the save, and Nemeth got a near fall of his own. Nemeth ate a double superkick, Avalon ate a Spanish fly, and Oscuro hit the assisted piledriver (Schiavone “You could call it a Fear Factor”) for three.

Solid double team strategy by the #LuchaBrothers @PENTAELZEROM & @ReyFenixMx to score the win in the main event of #AEWDarkElevation tonight! Catch the full night of action right here:

▶️ https://t.co/4TT9lZeBVD pic.twitter.com/SUctR1gqh2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 8, 2022

Before they could even celebrate the win Andrade El Idolo, RUSH and Jose the Assistant made their way to the ring to remind us these teams have a match on Wednesday. The Bros. dared them to hit the ring. Abrahantes stood behind them bouncing back and forth on his feet waiting. Andrade teased that he would but then the heels took a powder.

What to watch/skip

This week’s “what to watch/skip” is brought to you by “Cash In.” I’m a fan of Ari Daivari’s new music, but it reminds me of a famous song by Jane’s Addiction. I can’t think the similarities are a coincidence. “It’s mine. Mine all mine.” There wasn’t one match here that I’d call a “skip” — no big botches, no bad finishes, nobody out of position for moves. My takeaway from tonight’s episode is I want to learn more about Alice Crowley. That’s pretty much it.

Cageside commentary crew! Share your thoughts in the comments section below and find me on Twitter for even more wrestling talk. See you tomorrow night for AEW Dark!