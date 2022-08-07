Jamie Hayter reportedly broke her nose at Battle of the Belts 3

AEW has been battling the injury bug for months now, having dealt with stars up and down its roster having to take time off for an extensive list of ailments. The likes of Jungle Boy, Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, and Kyle O’Reilly all recently returned, while CM Punk and Kenny Omega should be back soon enough. There are several others who are also out.

Now, though, another name has joined the injured list.

According to Fightful, Jamie Hayter suffered a broken nose during her match against Thunder Rosa for the AEW women’s championship at the Battle of the Belts 3 special in Grand Rapids, Michigan. It appeared to happen when she was delivering her brainbuster, though if you weren’t looking for it you may not have noticed anything was amiss.

BRAIN BUSTER by Jamie Hayter!!! It’s #AEWBattleOfTheBelts III on TNT; tune in now! pic.twitter.com/JpXrifUX9s — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 7, 2022

It certainly looks like Rosa’s leg comes down right on her face as she’s hitting the mat. When she comes up, you can see her holding her face.

She would go on to finish the match despite the injury, losing via pinfall.