Give us Wardlow vs. Satnam Singh!

AEW’s third edition of Battle of the Belts opened with the TNT Championship contest between Wardlow and Jay Lethal. Wardlow overcame Lethal’s experience and savvy tricks to win via powerbomb.

It was a fine match, but the real excitement came in the aftermath setting up an electric encounter between Wardlow and Satnam Singh.

Sonjay Dutt and Singh pounced for a beatdown after the match. As Wardlow was down on the mat, Singh put his giant foot on Wardlow’s chest crushing the air out of his lungs. Wardlow powered up to get his hands under and push Singh’s foot into the air off his chest, but Lethal crashed in to stifle Wardlow’s effort.

It’s tough to keep a good man down. After Lethal helped Wardlow to stand upright with bad intentions, the TNT champion exploded to clean house. Singh goozled Wardlow, so Wardlow responded with a low blow kick.

Wardlow looked to the crowd hyping them up for the unthinkable. Powerbomb?!?! Wardlow set Singh up for a symphony, but Lethal made the save. A back body drop by Singh put Wardlow down on the mat.

Singh had the last laugh by chokeslamming Wardlow through a table.

Give us Wardlow versus Satnam Singh! That is the money match in terms of a powerhouse conquering a giant. The crowd was electric when Wardlow teased a powerbomb. I don’t even know if it is possible for Wardlow to execute the move on Singh, but I sure as heck want to find out.

How badly do you want to see Wardlow collide with Satnam Singh in a TNT title bout?

