AEW Battle of the Belts 3 results, live thread: Three title fights

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with AEW’s latest Saturday Fight Night special Battle of the Belts III, airing tonight (Sat., Aug. 6, 2022) at 8 pm ET on TNT.

The show was taped last night in Grand Rapids, Michigan (spoilers are here, if you’re interested — and if you are and chose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Tonight’s card features Claudio Castagnoli defending the ROH world title against Konosuke Takeshita. That’s one of three belt battles coming our way. The show will also see Jamie Hayter get her shot at Thunder Rosa and the AEW women’s championship, while the mighty Wardlow puts the TNT title on the line against Jay Lethal.

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when Battle of the Belts III kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW BATTLE OF THE BELTS 3 RESULTS