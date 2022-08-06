AEW Battle of the Belts 3 spoilers

AEW will present its third Battle of the Belts special from Grand Rapids, Michigan later on tonight (Sat., Aug. 6, 2022) at 8 pm ET on TNT. You can get a full preview for the show right here, and we’ll have live results for the show as it airs. If you want to go into that spoiler free, this isn’t the place for you.

Last chance to click out!

The show was taped before Rampage this week, and spoilers are now available (via Wrestling Observer):

Claudio Castagnoli def. Konosuke Takeshita to retain the ROH world championship

Thunder Rosa def. Jamie Hayter to retain the AEW women’s championship

Wardlow def. Jay Lethal to retain the TNT championship

Takeshita wrestled a quick match on Rampage this week — something made necessary by the fact that he needed at least one TV win to justify a title shot on a special — and during said match Jim Ross hyped his bout with Castagnoli as a potential “Match of the Year.”

We’ll see if that’s actually how it plays out later tonight!