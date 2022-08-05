Madison Rayne is already getting a title shot in AEW

Madison Rayne is having a damn good week.

After being hired to coach the AEW women’s division, she pulled off the Rick Rude trick of appearing on both AEW and Impact programming on Thursday night. Rayne then had her debut match for AEW on tonight’s (Aug. 5) episode of Rampage. She defeated Leila Grey with CrossRayne.

After the match, TBS Champion Jade Cargill made her entrance and invited Madison to accept her open challenge for a title match on next week’s (Aug. 10) Quake By the Lake edition of Dynamite.

Undefeated TBS Champion Jade Cargill invites Madison Rayne to her Open Challenge for the TBS title this Wednesday LIVE at #AEWDynamite #QuakeByTheLake on TBS!



We are LIVE on TNT with #AEWRampage right now! pic.twitter.com/OZF2M0sEKL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 6, 2022

Just like that, Madison Rayne has a title shot lined up for next week against the undefeated Cargill.

That title match gives us the current card for Quake By the Lake next Wednesday night:

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Lionheart Chris Jericho (Interim AEW world title match)

Darby Allin vs. Brody King (Coffin match)

Jade Cargill (c) vs. Madison Rayne (TBS title match)

Lucha Bros vs. Andrade & RUSH (Tornado tag team match)

Are you excited for Quake By the Lake, Cagesiders?