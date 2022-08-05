 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

AEW announces Battle of the Belts IV

By Sean Rueter
We’re getting AEW’s third “Saturday Fight Night” special tomorrow (Aug. 6) with Battle of the Belts III, and in the lead up to that, they’ve announced details for the fourth. It’s called, you guess it, Battle of the Belts IV.

As will be the case with this weekend’s — and has been the case for every Battle of the Belts except for the first one, Battle of the Belts IV will tape on a Friday (Oct. 7) along with a live Rampage before airing the next night on TNT. It’ll be part of a week AEW is spending in Washington, D.C. this October, with Dynamite on Weds., Oct. 5. All shows will be held in the creatively named Entertainment and Sports Arena, the same ~4,000 seat venue AEW used for Dynamite and a live Rampage in January of this year.

Which of my DelMarVa peeps are headed to Congress Heights for these shows?

