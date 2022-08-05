Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at 10 pm ET on TNT.

The latest edition of AEW’s Friday night show comes our way live from Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Tonight’s episode features an AEW interim world championship eliminator match between Jon Moxley and Mance Warner. This is essentially a tune-up match for Mox ahead of next week’s Quake By the Lake.

Also set for tonight: Madison makes her AEW in-ring debut against Leila Grey, AEW Tag Team Champions Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland are in a street fight against Tony Nese and Josh Woods, and more!

Come right back here at 10 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR AUG. 5