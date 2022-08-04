Watch a special Thursday edition of AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Thurs., Aug. 4, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, featuring Tony Schiavone and Mark Henry on commentary to call the action. A special Thursday edition is airing tonight at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT.

Here’s the card:

Mance Warner vs. Serpentico

Hikaru Shida vs. Emi Sakura w/ Madison Rayne on commentary

Tony Nese & Josh Woods vs. Dean Alexander & Damian Chamber

Surprise appearances

Former AEW women’s champion Hikaru Shida hasn’t wrestled on Dynamite or Rampage in over three months, but you can check her out tonight on YouTube.

This special episode also includes the AEW debut match for Mance Warner, who is set to take on Interim World Champion Jon Moxley tomorrow night on Rampage. It’s probably in his bests interests to pick up a win tonight if he hopes to have any prayer against Mox.

Enjoy the show!