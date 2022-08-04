The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (Aug. 3) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Showbuzz Daily, Dynamite netted 938,000 viewers for a 0.32 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. Dynamite finished first place in the demo rating on cable for the night.

Dynamite’s overall audience decreased from last week’s 976,000 viewers, and the demo rating ticked down slightly from last week’s 0.33.

A lot of the hype for last night’s episode revolved around the return of Adam Cole and the Undisputed Elite, as well as the main event match between Chris Jericho and Wheeler Yuta. Even though AEW’s numbers were down compared to last Wednesday, the Yankees weren’t playing the Mets this week, so Dynamite bounced back up to first place in the key demo rankings.

For those of you who are concerned about AEW’s next TV deal with budget-cutting Warner Bros. Discovery, it might be worth pointing out that Dynamite had 1.1 million viewers and a 0.46 demo rating at this time one year ago as we were approaching the return of CM Punk to pro wrestling.

Next week’s “Quake By the Lake” episode of Dynamite has a lot more buzz surrounding it. Jon Moxley will defend the interim AEW world title against Lionheart Chris Jericho, and Darby Allin and Brody King will try to murder each other in a Coffin match. I’d guess that will help boost these numbers, but we’ll have to wait until next week to find out for sure.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

