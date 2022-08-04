Sammy Guevara & Tay Conti’s antics have mostly gotten “go away heat” from yours truly. I understand how & why they decided to troll the general public with their romance after the initial response to their relationship, but it hasn’t made me want to see them on my screen — even if they’re getting beaten up.

But I’ll admit the video package that aired on Dynamite last night (Aug. 3) was good stuff. Having the British voiceover guy refer to their Paris engagement as “one of the most talked about events of 2022” from “America’s favorite couple” was clever, all the clips did make me want to see someone beat them up, and the closing “BE MAD” was hilarious.

Even better? Having Eddie Kingston act as our avatar, cutting off the video to say, “This is a wrestling show, why am I hearing this kid and his wife talking about getting married?” When the Mad King said, “Nobody cares,” I felt it in my soul.

The best part? It was setting up something where we’ll see Eddie beat Sammy up! Kingston has an approved match for All Out against the Spanish God. All Guevara has to do is sign the contract when he & Tay are done with their “little Paris.”

Eddie Kingston says Sammy Guevara has a receipt coming his way.



The Mad King challenges the Spanish God for #AEWAllOut



Tune into #AEWDynamite RIGHT NOW on TBS! pic.twitter.com/oIxVtqvjxe — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 4, 2022

The Kingston & Blackpool Combat Club feud with Jericho Appreciation has gone on a little too long, and there’s no guarantee Eddie will win even after he beats Conti’s hubby up on Sept. 4 in Chicagoland. But for at least a couple minutes last night, they all entertained me — and sold me on a PPV match.

Let us know what you think. And check out the rest of the highlights from last night’s Dynamite. As usual, AEW doles out YouTube videos slowly. But we’ve compiled what they’ve released as of this morning in a playlist, and tried to catch you up with the rest of the episode via Twitter clips below that.

Was Jay Lethal able to Squeeze the Life Out of Orange Cassidy

Dr. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter Outlast the Thunderstorm

Chris Jericho Makes a Statement Ahead of His Champion Match with Jon Moxley

Did Trent get taller? Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/KPgN0UcpWv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 4, 2022

The Lethal Injection gets the victory for Jay Lethal! What a razor close match here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/rWEELZlpJ4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 4, 2022

Looks like we just got another title match added to #AEWBattleOfTheBelts III this Saturday at 8/7c on TNT: Wardlow (c) vs. Jay Lethal for the TNT Championship!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/KU80jrsxCA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 4, 2022

Adam Cole explains what LOYALTY means to him here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/sDHqP27qjj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 4, 2022

What just happened between Adam Cole, #reDRagon and the Young Bucks?! It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/mD31m86Dfp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 4, 2022

Jon Moxley doesn't care who wins tonight's match up between Chris Jericho & Wheeler Yuta, he's ready for either one NEXT WEEK at #QuakeByTheLake

Tune into TBS NOW! pic.twitter.com/SIy1lBKSVE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 4, 2022

Things continue to heat up between Christian Cage and Jungle Boy



Tune into #AEWDynamite on TBS NOW! pic.twitter.com/Roq6cW7t4N — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 4, 2022

Team Taz is officially dead #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/77rGak8He0 — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) August 4, 2022

Powerhouse Hobbs making a statement with that vicious victory, but Ricky Starks was not about to let the events of last week slide! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/WqsXbLbTru — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 4, 2022

Darby Allin makes it official, NEXT WEEK @ #QuakeByTheLake, it will be Darby Allin vs Brody King in a COFFIN MATCH



Tune into #AEWDynamite NOW on TBS! pic.twitter.com/4s0byfzHmF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 4, 2022

And Christian Cage gets the job done, taking home the victory after an extremely physical battle here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/oVkRELE3vf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 4, 2022

Jungle Boy is not about to let Christian Cage get away with any more senseless violence. Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/6xl84QLAXh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 4, 2022

Daniel Garcia proclaims himself the #DragonSlayer



Tune into TBS NOW and watch #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/MOhW0pKAUs — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 4, 2022

Ethan Page believes he deserves better, and Stokely Hathaway takes the opportunity to make him a very compelling offer... #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/BW2rpKAKWF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 4, 2022

The JAS predict Chris Jericho will win the #AEW Interim World Championship next week at #QuakeByTheLake



Tune into #AEWDynamite NOW on TBS! pic.twitter.com/N0gqkGVYej — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 4, 2022

#TheAcclaimed have ARRIVED for this DUMPSTER MATCH against the #GunnClub, where ANYTHING GOES! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/5aeIHDAkC8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 4, 2022

#TheAcclaimed just tipped the dumpster with the #GunnClub locked in it, right off the stage! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/v5NikJ78Sg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 4, 2022

For complete results and the live blog for Dynamite this week click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.