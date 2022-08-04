 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Eddie Kingston doesn’t care about Sammy & Tay’s wedding

By Sean Rueter
Sammy Guevara & Tay Conti’s antics have mostly gotten “go away heat” from yours truly. I understand how & why they decided to troll the general public with their romance after the initial response to their relationship, but it hasn’t made me want to see them on my screen — even if they’re getting beaten up.

But I’ll admit the video package that aired on Dynamite last night (Aug. 3) was good stuff. Having the British voiceover guy refer to their Paris engagement as “one of the most talked about events of 2022” from “America’s favorite couple” was clever, all the clips did make me want to see someone beat them up, and the closing “BE MAD” was hilarious.

Even better? Having Eddie Kingston act as our avatar, cutting off the video to say, “This is a wrestling show, why am I hearing this kid and his wife talking about getting married?” When the Mad King said, “Nobody cares,” I felt it in my soul.

The best part? It was setting up something where we’ll see Eddie beat Sammy up! Kingston has an approved match for All Out against the Spanish God. All Guevara has to do is sign the contract when he & Tay are done with their “little Paris.”

The Kingston & Blackpool Combat Club feud with Jericho Appreciation has gone on a little too long, and there’s no guarantee Eddie will win even after he beats Conti’s hubby up on Sept. 4 in Chicagoland. But for at least a couple minutes last night, they all entertained me — and sold me on a PPV match.

