Darby, Sting, Miro, HOOK & Kip get All Out matches

Tony Khan promised he’d be adding more matches to this Sunday’s All Out PPV on the Aug. 31 Dynamite. And before AEW had even finalized plans for the main event, two others were finalized with pre-tape promos.

Death Triangle was eliminated from the Trios Tournament last week, partly because PAC was pre-occupied by a box-wearing person in the front row. The Bastard of course thought that would be Kip Sabian, but it wasn’t. Sabian wasn’t far away though. He took out PAC, and on All Out’s Zero Hour pre-show, he’ll get a chance to win the All-Atlantic title from his fellow countryman.

Kip Sabian vows that #AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC will be the first to "embrace the change" this SUNDAY Sept. 4th at #AEWAllOut: #ZeroHour!



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/sGpwL2iZDc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022

Then, Miro was joined by Darby Allin & Sting to finalize a trios fight with House of Black that’s been a long-time coming...

.@Sting allying with @ToBeMiro is a thing I never knew I needed, but now I'm very glad to have it. #AEWDynamite #AEWonTBS pic.twitter.com/Fxd2qvX7gK — TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 1, 2022

Later, when Excalibur was running down the entire card for Sept. 4 at NOW Arena, we learned that HOOK will also defend the FTW title against Jericho Appreciation Society’s Angelo Parker on the pre-show.

Here’s an updated look at Sunday’s All Out line-up:

• Jon Moxley (c) vs. CM Punk for the AEW World championship • Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho • AEW Trios Championship Tournament finals • Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida for the interim Women’s championship • House of Black vs. Sting, Darby Allin & Miro • Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage • FTR & Wardlow vs. Jay Lethal & Motor City Machine Guns • Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Penta El Zero M, Fenix, Andrade El Ídolo, Rush, Dante Martin & TBA in the Casino Ladder Match for a future AEW World title shot • Swerve In Our Glory (c) vs. The Acclaimed for the AEW Tag Team championship • Jade Cargill (c) vs. Athena for the TBS title • Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs • Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii (pre-show) • HOOK (c) vs. Angelo Parker for the FTW title (pre-show) • PAC (c) vs. Kip Sabian for the All-Atlantic championship (pre-show)

Ready for a full night of pro wrestling action?