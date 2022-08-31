W. Morrissey is back in AEW, and it looks like he’s a Stokely Hathaway guy

The Wingmen attempted to takeover the ring during Dynamite tonight (Aug. 31), and you knew someone was coming out to squash the YouTube stable. You probably didn’t expect that someone to be an unteachable seven feet tall, though.

That’s right. W. Morrissey, the former Big Cass, strode to the ring and quickly dispatched of Ryan Nemeth and JD Drake. Cezar Bononi looked like he might be more of a challenge, but the big Brazilian went down to a Morrissey boot. Then poor Peter Avalon took a delayed choke slam for the ages.

While that was going on, Stokely Hathaway made his way to the ring. Hathaway’s been recruiting men for a stable for weeks, and when Morrissey took his business card, it looked like he picked up a blue chipper. That was confirmed when the big man had his back in telling Tony Schiavone to buzz off...

Things get physical between Stokely Hathaway and Tony Schiavone! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/k1Ievl6EKZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022

He wrapped up his run with Impact earlier this summer, but there’s been no “W. Morrissey is All Elite” tweet from Tony Khan yet. but it seems like Morrissey’s stay will be longer this time than it was when Wardlow beat him in the build to Double or Nothing.

