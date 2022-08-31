Casino ladder match participants revealed for AEW All Out with one prominent name missing

The All Out PPV card has been taking shape the past week, however, one of the mysteries remaining was the participants for the Casino ladder match. Not anymore.

Drum roll...

The Casino ladder match includes:

Claudio Castagnoli

Wheeler Yuta

Pentagon

Fenix

Andrade

Rush

Dante Martin

Joker (mystery man)

That’s pretty much what many figured. Claudio, Pentagon, Fenix, Andrade, and Rush are big enough stars not to leave on the sidelines for All Out. Yuta and Martin get the rub of exposure and experience as potential underdogs. Martin will definitely be at a disadvantage as the only participant of the seven without a teammate in the match.

The Joker element always adds intrigue. MJF would be fitting with his story as a way to weasel back onto the scene. Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman are at the top of the free agent class. Don’t count out injury returns or the Forbidden Door.

What’s more interesting than the field is to analyze who’s not involved. I’m looking at Hangman Page. The former champ is a prominent star without a clear direction at the moment. That could mean there’s still a chance he slides into the main event for All Out to compete against Jon Moxley and/or CM Punk for the AEW World Championship. PAC and Sammy Guevara are other high-profile names without an All Out match yet, although, that could be remedied for pre-show action.

There are also the losers of the AEW World Trios Championship tournament semifinals. The Elite versus Best Friends in the final would leave United Empire and Dark Order sitting out. That’s no big loss. Flip it around, and it would be awkward not seeing Kenny Omega, Young Bucks, Orange Cassidy, Best Friends on the PPV. Perhaps one could be the Joker.

The Casino ladder match winner will receive a future title shot at the AEW World Championship.

Thumbs up or thumbs down on the field? Who do you hope to see as the Joker?