AEW Rankings (Aug. 31, 2022): How far did CM Punk fall?

AEW released their latest rankings (Aug. 31, 2022). Let’s check out the movers and shakers.

Men:

Jon Moxley unified the AEW World Championship by bashing through CM Punk last week. With Moxley’s opponent for the All Out main event world title fight still up in the air, the question becomes how far did Punk fall?

Punk dropped all the way to #1. So much for that mystery. I think it is safe to assume that the Moxley versus Punk rematch is the plan for All Out.

The rest of the men’s top 5 moved down one spot accordingly, and Bryan Danielson was given the boot.

Women:

Anna Jay was choked out of #4, and Hikaru Shida kneed her way in. This was aided not only by Shida receiving a spot in an interim title four-way for All Out but also a Regina Di WAVE Championship defense over Emi Sakura on Elevation. The rest of the group holds steady.

Tag Team:

The Acclaimed moved up to #2, over the Young Bucks, without having a tag team match. Max Caster and Anthony Bowens must have impressed the rankings committee by accepting the championship challenge from Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland. Either that, or the Acclaimed greased some palms with a little scissor action. Everybody loves the Acclaimed!

On a closing note, the Gunn Club are now referred to as the Gunns. I wonder if they are smoking.

Do you agree with AEW’s rankings this week? If not, what would you change?