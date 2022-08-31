AEW Rewind: Jake Hager sports entertainer, Bryan Danielson pro wrestler, more!

Don’t have time to follow all of AEW’s online content? Don’t worry. We got you covered with the AEW Rewind, which will rewind through social media bits and YouTube videos from the past week to prepare you for Wednesday night Dynamite.

This week’s ‘Road to’ video hyped Jake Hager versus Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega’s effect on the locker room in his return.

Hager lives, breathes, and dies sports entertainment. He realizes Danielson’s credentials, but he will stomp a mudhole to prove sports entertainers are better than professional wrestlers. Danielson is no dummy. He knows Hager is the larger man, but he can be violent when on top on the mat. Danielson is going to beat Hager to a pulp.

Excalibur, Taz, and Jim Ross put over Omega as a game changer. Omega’s return was a massive relief for AEW and the fans. Beware Omega’s abilities in the ring, because he can go.

Omega is joined the by the Young Bucks to compete against Will Ospreay and Aussie Open in the AEW World Trios Championship tournament on Dynamite. If there is one man to speak on Omega intimately, that is Don Callis. The invisible hand chimed in with his thoughts on Omega battling Ospreay.

looking forward to this. William is a great up and comer…@KennyOmegamanX and I are big fans! We love seeing young talent step up from small shows and get to be on the big stage! It’s a lot of pressure to wrestle your idol but I am sure William can handle it. Cheers mate! https://t.co/2RcUJYd40w — The Invisible Hand (@TheDonCallis) August 31, 2022

A reminder that Stokely Hathaway isn’t done adding to his stable. Lee Moriarty, Ethan Page, the Ass Boys, who’s next?

Touching on interesting nuggets from Elevation and Dark, Hikaru Shida successfully retained the Regina Di WAVE Championship against Emi Sakura. The bout had a lot of action throughout the roughly 8-minute runtime. Shida rallied for a tornado enziguri out of the corner, the Tamashii running knee, and the Katana spinning knee.

Cool Hand made quick work of Gus de la Vega for victory in 17 seconds via elevated DDT. Backstage, Cool Hand and Daddy Magic were focused on Hook. They want to know if Hook is a tough guy or a pretty boy. What if they stole Hook’s hair gel? What would he do about it? What if they took Hook’s FTW Championship? What if?

"Are you a tough guy, or are you a pretty boy, because I look at that hair and that is not the hair of a tough guy" @theDaddyMagic & @TheAngeloParker call out the #FTW Champion @730hook! Watch #AEWDark right now! ▶️ https://t.co/V5v1UcdGT0 pic.twitter.com/Em9TCQFxHP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 30, 2022

JD Drake & Anthony Henry are on a roll as the Workhorsemen after smashing through Oliver Sawyer & Manny Lo. In a post-match interview, Drake clarified his current status. Drake loves the Wingmen, but he had to self-reflect to realize that focusing on tag team action with Henry was the better move. The Workhorsemen are possessed and obsessed with success. Punch in, knock out.

After their victory on #AEWDark, the #Workhorsemen (@RealJDDrake & @antnyhenry) take a minute to detail their current affiliations and goals for the near future! Watch all the action from tonight right here: ▶️ https://t.co/V5v1UcvihA pic.twitter.com/U3dgfZeKa2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 30, 2022

“High Rolling in Cleveland” - Being The Elite, Ep. 321 opened with an amusing scene of the Young Bucks confusing Hangman Page for Satnam Singh. In the background, Hangman did a comical cowboy two-step while signing an autograph. The Best Friends, Toni Storm, and Danhausen did a mailbag with funny talk of crab legs as a favorite snack. The story bits were Kenny Omega focusing on watching Will Ospreay on the backstage monitor and private Party trying to hang with Matt Hardy. Hardy exited believing himself to be a toxic influence. It feels like seeds are being planted for a reunion.

Claudio Castagnoli was the latest guest on RJ City’s talk show, Hey! (EW). The discussed hey heat, ideas to become more Americanized, and insecurity of small calves. The episode closed with a hug of honor. There was a lot of silly wordplay to bring the chuckles.

We’ll close with a pair of old school ticket hyping promos. I love these little gems as a salute to the past. Ortiz did the barking to startle Eddie Kingston.

Butcher and Blade had a message for their hometown return in Buffalo. Heads are going to roll.

News flash, slick!