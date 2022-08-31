Tony Khan, or any promoter, touting their upcoming shows in grand terms is not news.

But given the chaotic past few months for AEW, it’s hard not to read between the lines of TK’s latest quotes about the Aug. 31 Dynamite and Sunday’s All Out PPV from his latest appearance on Busted Open.

Khan admitted that the process of putting together this weekend’s event has been different due to injuries and other personnel issues the company’s faced, but he called it a “good different”. Tonight’s show will be the “most eventful” go-home show he’s ever been a part of, and add some things to the card for Sept. 4, which TK says “is going to be amazing.” He also talked about his “exciting plans” for after All Out, but understandably didn’t go into any detail.

From the Labor Day weekend event forward, Khan hinted his roster will be back to full strength — perhaps better than it was before the injury (and worked/shoot?) bug bit around Double or Nothing:

“By Sunday at All Out and in general, it’s going to be strongest and best the roster has ever been. People will have to watch All Out to see what I mean by that.”

Many of the injured members of the AEW roster have returned recently, but this weekend could be the first show that can promote names like CM Punk, Adam Cole, Kenny Omega, and Bryan Danielson on the same show.

Could Tony also be referring to a supposedly disgruntled star like Maxwell Jacob Friedman?

Guess we’ll have to watch tonight and drop some money on Sunday to find out.