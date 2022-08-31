Kingston gets an All Out match, Guevara pushes back against ‘blatant lies’

One of last week’s AEW crises involved Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara.

The incident between the two men had occurred weeks earlier, when Eddie confronted Sammy over a line from promo and things briefly got physical. But as it became clear the PPV match Kingston & Guevara had been building to was no longer in the plans for All Out, word got out that Eddie had been suspended because of their confrontation.

Both parties commented on it. Kingston did so via Twitter, where he accepted responsibility but also aired his grievances with Guevara. Sammy issued a statement that focused on Eddie’s actions that led to his suspension — with an aside about the Mad King’s history of similar issues. Rumors followed that the self-styled Spanish God had a reputation backstage for being difficult to work with.

It was quiet for a few days, then yesterday (Aug. 30) Guevara’s vlog hit. In it, Sammy said he had “a couple of things” to get off his chest...

“There’s been so much random drama, random stuff that’s been said, this past week or so, it’s exhausting. It’s exhausting to see blatant lies said about me, or shade being thrown, you know I’ve read so much random stuff where it’s just like ‘Dude, where are they getting this?’. It’s just people making up so much stuff — I saw something that said like I’m difficult to work with, not a lot of people want to work with me, which I know is not true. The problem is because of the internet people don’t know the difference, so when people spread these rumors, regardless if they’re true or not, no-one fact checks, these things are taken as fact, and you know they can affect me. “I guess that’s why I’m on here now because I’m not going to try to convince people that I’m a good person. People who already have their mind made up of me, they’re not going to change their mind. It’s insane. What I will say, and that’s why I wanted to get on here, you read so much of this stuff, then you start to question yourself, which I did. I start to wonder, am I a piece of shit? Am I this person that everyone is painting me out to be? I was starting to feel pretty down. I do try to do my best to be the best I can. I try to help people when I can, I try to be as nice as possible and respectful to everybody, no matter where they are on the card or what their position is in life, I try to treat everybody the same. “Last Wednesday I was reading a bunch of shit and I was starting to feel a little down, and before I left, a guy who was an extra there actually came up to. He said, ‘Hey I just wanted to tell you, you were one of the only people who said hi to me today, and it made me feel welcomed’ and he just thanked me for doing that, and that made me feel good, man. So, little things that people don’t even understand, where it could change someone’s mindset. I was feeling a little down, feeling like maybe I’m a bad person, then this person comes up to me and tells me this, and it’s like ‘Okay, internet’s not real, I know what’s real’, and I’m just gonna keep doing what I’m doing, I’m just gonna keep pursuing my destiny, and keep working towards it until I get it.”

For his part, Kingston has stuck to his promise to “leave the kid alone” and be “for real done with this”. He worked some independent dates over the weekend, including a Chikara reunion and a showdown with Pro Wrestling NOAH legend Naomichi Marufuji. Then last night, AEW head honcho announced that while Eddie won’t be wrestling Sammy on Sunday in NOW Arena, he will be facing another big Japanese name on the pre-show.

At #AEWAllOut, Zero Hour returns to @NOW_Arena live at

7pm ET/6pm CT/5pm MT/4pm PT

FREE before the ALL OUT ppv feed

on Sunday

8pm ET/7pm CT/6pm MT/5pm PT



In a huge rematch from @njpwglobal Capital Collision,

THIS Sunday@AEW ALL OUT: #ZeroHour



Tomohiro Ishii vs Eddie Kingston 2 pic.twitter.com/yU9UNVAMg3 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 30, 2022

Kingston and Tomohiro Ishii first faced off at New Japan’s Capital Collision show in May, with Ishii picking up the win. That one was a slobberknocker, and there’s no reason to think this one will be any different.

As of this writing, Guevara doesn’t have a match booked for AEW’s Sept. 4 show. But before we read too much into that, we should probably wait for the rest of the line-up to be revealed. More PPV matches are expected to be added to the PPV card on tonight’s Dynamite, and Khan is promising the All Out “Zero Hour” pre-show will be “loaded”.

Stay tuned.