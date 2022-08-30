Watch AEW Dark Episode 159

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Aug. 30, 2022) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.
Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):
- Rush vs. Blake Christian
- The Workhorsemen vs. Oliver Sawyer & Manny Lo
- Rasario Grillo & Dean Alexander vs. Varsity Blonds
- Vicky Dreamboat vs. Julia Hart
- Kayla Rossi vs. Vipress
- Mylo vs. Kiera Hogan
- Renee Michelle vs. Leila Grey
- Dante Martin vs. AR Fox
- Serpentico vs. Dark Order’s John Silver
- The Trustbusters vs. Logan Cruz & Tyshaun Perez & Hermano
- Gus de la Vega vs. Jericho Appreciation Society’s “Cool Hand” Angelo Parker
- Tyson Maddux vs. Brock Anderson
- Diamanté vs. Charlette Renegade
Enjoy the show!
