Watch AEW Dark Episode 159

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Aug. 30, 2022) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.

Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):

Rush vs. Blake Christian

The Workhorsemen vs. Oliver Sawyer & Manny Lo

Rasario Grillo & Dean Alexander vs. Varsity Blonds

Vicky Dreamboat vs. Julia Hart

Kayla Rossi vs. Vipress

Mylo vs. Kiera Hogan

Renee Michelle vs. Leila Grey

Dante Martin vs. AR Fox

Serpentico vs. Dark Order’s John Silver

The Trustbusters vs. Logan Cruz & Tyshaun Perez & Hermano

Gus de la Vega vs. Jericho Appreciation Society’s “Cool Hand” Angelo Parker

Tyson Maddux vs. Brock Anderson

Diamanté vs. Charlette Renegade

Enjoy the show!