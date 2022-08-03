Three belts will be battled for on AEW Battle of the Belts III

It’s a big week for AEW, with three shows on the docket. We already knew ROH World champion Claudio Castagnoli would defend against Konosuke Takeshita at Sat., Aug. 6’s Battle of the Belts III. On Dynamite tonight, two more title tilts were added to that card.

Jay Lethal, along with Sonjay Dutt & Satnam Singh, have been making Orange Cassidy’s live hell over the past week. That’s caught the attention of TNT champ Wardlow, who befriended Cassidy after they had a competitive match last month. It seems that was the plan all along. War Dog saved OC from a three-on-one beatdown after Lethal beat the slacking superstar to start the Aug. 3 Dynamite, and offered Jay a match. Dutt accepted it for Saturday, once his guy had a chance to recover from tonight’s win.

Looks like we just got another title match added to #AEWBattleOfTheBelts III this Saturday at 8/7c on TNT: Wardlow (c) vs. Jay Lethal for the TNT Championship!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/KU80jrsxCA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 4, 2022

We’ll also have an AEW Women’s championship match. Jaime Hayter earned a shot at Thunder Rosa when she recorded the pin in a tag match on Dynamite. The finish was set-up when Rosa was inadvertently hit by her ThunderStorm partner Toni Storm’s hip attack.

Battle of the Belts III will tape on Friday night in Grand Rapids, Michigan before a live episode of Rampage. It airs Saturday at 8pm ET on TNT.

Like the looks of the card?