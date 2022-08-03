AEW wasted no time booking Madison Rayne’s in-ring debut

This morning (Aug. 3), AEW announced the hiring of long-time Impact Wrestling star Madison Rayne as a coach for their women’s roster. A few hours later, Tony Khan said that he was “open to” the idea of the former Knockouts champion wrestling for his company.

TK was more than open to the idea. He almost certainly already knew he was booking Madison for a match on this week’s live episode of Rampage. No opponent’s been announced yet for the show in Grand Rapids, Michigan, but PWInsider reports that during tonight’s Dark Elevation taping Rayne had a “verbal altercation” with Jade Cargill while working commentary, which led to a match against Leila Gray being announced for Rampage.

Rayne’s is one of three matches on the card. We’ll also get another AEW debut, when Mance Warner of MLW & GCW fame takes on Jon Moxley. Ole Mancer earned the opportunity when he won the Bunkhouse Battle Royal on Ric Flair’s Last Match this past Sunday. That’s an Eliminator match, which means if Warner wins, he’ll get a future shot at the interim World title Mox currently holds.

Last but not least, the AEW Tag Team titles will be on the line in a Street Fight. Swerve in Our Glory will defend against Tony Nese and Josh Woods. This was set-up by Woods attacking Keith Lee backstage in his first appearance on Dynamite (he’s wrestled on Dark, and the Khan-booked ROH Supercard of Honor PPV.

Sound like a good way to spend an hour on Friday night?