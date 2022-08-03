The Acclaimed retire Gunn Club like Vince McMahon

The feud between The Acclaimed and The Gunn Club led to a Dumpster match on the Aug. 3 Dynamite.

Max Caster & Anthony Bowens didn’t wait until the bell to attack Austin & Colten. And once they did, Caster grabbed a mic for some bars, including his second reference to Vince McMahon’s exit from WWE management after a hush money scandal.

“No filter I ain’t Instagram,

We make Ass Boys retire like Vince McMahon”

Followed by, what else? Scissoring.

The battle raged until Caster shoved Austin into a dumpster on the stage from the top of the tunnel. Then Anthony Bowens set Colten up on a table for a massive Mic Drop.

They weren’t done after closing the lid, either. The Acclaimed took a page from Daddy Ass’ book, shoving the dumpster off the stage like Billy Gunn & Road Dogg did when they feuded with Chainsaw Charlie (Terry Funk) & Cactus Jack (Mick Foley) in the then-WWF back in 1998.

