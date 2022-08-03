 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Acclaimed retire Gunn Club like Vince McMahon

By Sean Rueter
/ new

The feud between The Acclaimed and The Gunn Club led to a Dumpster match on the Aug. 3 Dynamite.

Max Caster & Anthony Bowens didn’t wait until the bell to attack Austin & Colten. And once they did, Caster grabbed a mic for some bars, including his second reference to Vince McMahon’s exit from WWE management after a hush money scandal.

“No filter I ain’t Instagram,
We make Ass Boys retire like Vince McMahon”

Followed by, what else? Scissoring.

The battle raged until Caster shoved Austin into a dumpster on the stage from the top of the tunnel. Then Anthony Bowens set Colten up on a table for a massive Mic Drop.

They weren’t done after closing the lid, either. The Acclaimed took a page from Daddy Ass’ book, shoving the dumpster off the stage like Billy Gunn & Road Dogg did when they feuded with Chainsaw Charlie (Terry Funk) & Cactus Jack (Mick Foley) in the then-WWF back in 1998.

Get complete results and coverage of everything from tonight’s Dynamite here.

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...