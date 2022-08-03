The Acclaimed retire Gunn Club like Vince McMahon

The feud between The Acclaimed and The Gunn Club led to a Dumpster match on the Aug. 3 Dynamite.
Max Caster & Anthony Bowens didn’t wait until the bell to attack Austin & Colten. And once they did, Caster grabbed a mic for some bars, including his second reference to Vince McMahon’s exit from WWE management after a hush money scandal.
“No filter I ain’t Instagram,
We make Ass Boys retire like Vince McMahon”
Followed by, what else? Scissoring.
#TheAcclaimed have ARRIVED for this DUMPSTER MATCH against the #GunnClub, where ANYTHING GOES! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/5aeIHDAkC8— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 4, 2022
The battle raged until Caster shoved Austin into a dumpster on the stage from the top of the tunnel. Then Anthony Bowens set Colten up on a table for a massive Mic Drop.
.@PlatinumMax incoming! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTBS pic.twitter.com/DOtwcdmvim— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) August 4, 2022
They weren’t done after closing the lid, either. The Acclaimed took a page from Daddy Ass’ book, shoving the dumpster off the stage like Billy Gunn & Road Dogg did when they feuded with Chainsaw Charlie (Terry Funk) & Cactus Jack (Mick Foley) in the then-WWF back in 1998.
#TheAcclaimed just tipped the dumpster with the #GunnClub locked in it, right off the stage! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/v5NikJ78Sg— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 4, 2022
Get complete results and coverage of everything from tonight’s Dynamite here.
Loading comments...