Mox gets Lion Heart at Quake at the Lake

Chris Jericho put his “Quake at the Lake” interim AEW World title shot against Jon Moxley on the line against Mox’s Blackpool Combat Club teammate Wheeler Yuta on the Aug. 3 Dynamite.

Of course he didn’t come alone. He brought Daddy Magic Matt Menard and Cool Hand Angelo Parker from his Appreciation Society. Which is why William Regal sent BCC’s Claudio Castagnoli to ringside to watch Yuta’s back. It wasn’t Castagnoli that dealt with the J.A.S., though. Referee Aubrey Edwards sent 2point0 to the back when they tried to grab the ROH Pure champion’s leg.

In the ring, young Wheeler didn’t need much help. Regal coached him to tweak Jericho’s broken nose early, and it helped him control the early action. The veteran Jericho wouldn’t be taken out easily, of course. He had a few more dirty tricks up his sleeve, reaching for his bat to distract Edwards, then hitting Yuta with a low blow.

Not long after that, Jericho locked in the Lion Tamer. He refused to release it after Yuta tapped, stretching him like he was Stu Hart.

Jericho with making a statement by not letting go of the Lion Tamer after the bell!

Mox raced in to make the save, and Le Champion bailed. Before he left, he grabbed a microphone to tell the champ he asked for the Last Survivor of the Hart Dungeon, and next week on Dynamite, he’d get him.

That match joins a Darby Allin vs. Brody King Coffin Match that was also confirmed for “Quake at the Lake” on tonight’s show.

Excited for Lion Heart vs. Death Rider?

